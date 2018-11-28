Six people, including four children, were killed in a house fire in Logansport, Indiana, early Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Just before 2 a.m., fire officials responded to the fire at a home on Pottawatamie Road along the Wabash River, NBC-affiliate WTHR reported.

Four children, between the ages of two months old and 10 years old, and two adults died after being trapped inside the home, the sheriff's department told WTHR.

Two people, a man and a woman, were able to escape the flames and were hospitalized in an unknown condition, authorities said.

"We began attacking the fire with a couple large attack lines, attempting to get the fire knocked down to where we could possibly do a rescue," Steve Crispen, a lieutenant with the New Waverly Fire Department, said.

Without any nearby fire hydrants available, firefighters had to transport water in to battle the flames in below-freezing temperatures, officials said.

By 6 a.m., the fire had been struck out but the structure of the home had largely collapsed. A deputy at the scene said he did not hear smoke alarms upon arrival at the scene.

The fatalities were not immediately confirmed by the county coroner's office, and further details, including the victims' identities were not available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and authorities remained on the scene.

"It’s just devastating," Crispen said. "We want to try and help anyone that we possibly can - anyone that’s involved in a fire service - and save everyone that we possibly can and it just didn’t happen this morning."

Logansport is located roughly 80 miles north of Indianapolis, in Cass County.