Lo! It’s the Norse God of Thunder!

With the release of director Kenneth Branagh's comic-book epic "Thor" still a year away, the publicity machine is slowly ramping up with a hard-hitting feature from Entertainment Tonight.

Don't get too excited though, you won't see star Chris Hemsworth sporting anything more Asgardian than a T-shirt. At least the previous teases for the project moved the conversation/speculation forward. This, however -- well, the most interesting thing here is that Natalie Portman may be even cooler than we thought.