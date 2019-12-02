Lizzo Goes Completely Naked For NSFW, Home Photoshoot

Lizzo remains 100 percent that b----.

On Sunday, the "Truth Hurts" singer, clearly feeling herself, posted a series of completely nude photos on Instagram. With the help of her long hair and creative hand placement, the star posed on a luxurious orange velvet couch for the homemade photoshoot, which she gave a Titanic-themed caption. "Paint me like ya French b----," she wrote.

And it wasn't just the photos she posted! No, the 31-year-old followed the sexy shots up with an equally steamy video. In it, she's seen staring right into the camera lens as she crawls toward it. In her caption, she quipped, "Omw...." It's a whole mood, and her fans are living for it.

As one Lizzo fan commented, "There are no words to describe how next level this is! Thank you for being unapologetic and unafraid. The world needs more Lizzo!!!" Chimed in another, "Who told you to stunt on us like this?!"

Lizzo Leads 2020 Grammy Nominations With 8

The rapper also shared the photos and videos to her Instagram Story, which fans quickly mimicked with their own interpretations.

Some did some creative Photoshop work, placing Lizzo's nude portrait in front of a renaissance painting, which the star shared to her own story, among others.

Clearly, Lizzo was feeling good as hell yesterday. As she should! The star dominated 2019 and is starting the new decade as the most nominated artist among the 2020 Grammy nominees, so she has a lot to celebrate.