Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Gusty winds coming back as death toll rises to 16 in LA fires

The Eaton and Palisades fire continue to threaten thousands of homes on multiple fronts, even as victims begin to return to devastated neighborhoods.

By NBC Staff

Officials are expected to give the latest updates on the fires and relief efforts in a press conference at 8 a.m. PT. Watch live in the player above.

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates and get all the news on the Palisades and Eaton fires here.

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us