Live updates: Mayor Bass to speak on LA immigration protests and violence

What to Know More demonstrations over immigration raids are expected Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Some downtown LA businesses were damaged and looted Monday night after a day of largely peaceful protests turned violent.

A pregnant U.S. citizen was hospitalized after her release from federal custody following her detention Sunday in Hawthorne.

About 700 Marines were mobilized to help support National Guard members assigned to federal buildings in Los Angeles.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the possibility of Marines in Los Angeles "presents a significant logistical and operational challenge."

California announced a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over federalization of the National Guard.

The unrest continues in Los Angeles over immigration raids with more demonstrations expected on Tuesday. This would mark the fifth day of demonstrations. Follow along for live updates.