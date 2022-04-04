parkland school shooting
Live Blog

Live Updates: 2nd Day of Jury Selection in Parkland School Shooter Penalty Trial

The penalty trial, which will be presided over by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, is expected to last several months

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than four years after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the procedure to determine the gunman's fate is underway.

Monday's beginning of the penalty phase at the Broward County courthouse started the process of finding the 12 jurors who could recommend Nikolas Cruz be given a death sentence or life in prison without parole.

The jury selection was continuing on Tuesday.

Cruz, now 23, killed 14 students and 3 staff members at Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, 2018. Six months ago, he entered guilty pleas to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 more attempted murder counts.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The penalty trial, which will be presided over by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, is expected to last several months.

Live updates below:

This article tagged under:

parkland school shootingMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolParklandNikolas Cruzdeath penalty
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us