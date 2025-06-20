Trump administration
Live Updates

Live Updates: Israel and Iran exchange strikes as Trump weighs U.S. involvement

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Israel and Iran exchanged strikes a week into their war Friday as new diplomatic efforts appeared to be underway.
  • The White House said Trump will decided on whether the U.S. should get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict within the next two weeks.
  • Iran's foreign minister was scheduled to meet with his European counterparts Friday in Switzerland in an effort to deescalate the conflict.

As Europe pushes for diplomacy, Israel and Iran traded a fresh round of strikes overnight.

Here's the latest:

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us