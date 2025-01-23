California Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: More than 16,100 structures destroyed in Eaton and Palisades fires

Firefighters make progress after fires broke out in Castaic and along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles.

By Staff Reports

What to Know

  • The Hughes Fire sparked in the Castaic area Wednesday morning and grew to about 10,000 acres in northern LA County.
  • A red flag warning was in effect Thursday and into Friday for parts of Los Angeles County, indicating high fire danger.
  • Castaic Union School District announced it would close all its campuses Thursday
  • About 31,000 people were under evacuation orders with another 21,000 under evacuation warnings in the Hughes Fire.
  • The fire is one of three major fires burning in Los Angeles County.
  • Another brush fire started along the Sepulveda Pass near Bel Air Wednesday night.
  • The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 72-percent contained at 23,400 acres. The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was 95-percent contained at 14,000 acres.
  • Twenty-eight deaths were reported in the Eaton and Palisades fires.

A red flag warning indicating high fire danger continues in Los Angeles County. See live updates below.

