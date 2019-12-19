Live Coverage: 7 Democrats Meet in 6th Presidential Debate

Seven presidential candidates are meeting Thursday night in Los Angeles for the sixth presidential debate. Participating are: former Vice President Joe Biden; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders; billionaire Tom Steyer; and businessman Andrew Yang.
Follow along with our live blog as the debate unfolds.
The blog will automatically update every 2 minutes.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.