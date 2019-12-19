Democratic Debate

Live Coverage: 7 Democrats Meet in 6th Presidential Debate

The debate is being held at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles

December Democratic Debate

Seven presidential candidates are meeting Thursday night in Los Angeles for the sixth presidential debate. Participating are: former Vice President Joe Biden; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders; billionaire Tom Steyer; and businessman Andrew Yang.

Follow along with our live blog as the debate unfolds.

The blog will automatically update every 2 minutes.

