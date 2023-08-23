maui wildfires

List of possible unaccounted for after Maui fire now 1,000 to 1,100

“That doesn’t mean necessarily ... that these people are in fact missing,” Steven Merrill, FBI special agent in charge of the Honolulu field office, said. So far there have been 115 confirmed deaths.

The list of people who may be unaccounted for in the wake of the Maui wildfires is now between 1,000 and 1,100, officials said Tuesday.

Those numbers are expected to change and “that doesn’t mean necessarily ... that these people are in fact missing,” said Steven Merrill, FBI special agent in charge of the Honolulu field office.

“Every day the numbers will change,” Merrill said. “That being said, the number that we’re most concerned about is obviously trying to clear people from the list. And that has reliably gone down every day.”

The revised number comes as more information is provided about those who may be missing in the wake of the fires in Maui, which so far have 115 confirmed dead

The list of between 1,000 and 1,100 names are people who have been reported as missing or unaccounted for, Merrill said. “We’re considering everybody on that list until we can prove they shouldn’t be on that list,” he said.

