Lindsay Lohan's Father Michael Charged With ‘Patient Brokering' in Florida

Lindsay Lohan’s father has been arrested for alleged “patient brokering,” meaning he is accused of bringing addicts to drug treatment centers in Florida in exchange for illegal kickbacks, according to charging documents reviewed by NBC News.

Michael Lohan, 60, was booked Friday and is the latest in more than 100 people arrested as part of a Palm Beach County probe of the treatment industry led by State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

He faces five counts of patient brokering and one count of attempted patient brokering, according to the documents.

