Goldfish crackers

Limited Edition Old Bay Goldfish Hit Shelves

Goldfish crackers is teaming up with Old Bay to deliver a "one-of-a-kind" snacking experience just in time for summer

By Amanda Hernandez

Old Bay Goldfish

Goldfish crackers is partnering with Old Bay for a new "bold" and "zesty" limited-edition snack just in time for summer.

The limited-edition Old Bay seasoned Goldfish snack is now available, according to a news release.

The crackers are seasoned with Old Bay's popular spice blend that includes black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes, which "creates a bold, savory taste."

“What I find most exciting about this partnership is that once again Goldfish is showing up for our flavor enthusiasts in a big, bold way,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbells Snacks, in the news release.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish harnesses the fandom of two iconic brands and brings consumers a new way to experience their favorite zesty flavor on their beloved fish-shaped cracker, just in time for summer," the release continued.

The launch of these latest Goldfish crackers marks the second collaboration between Goldfish and McCormick & Company.

Copyright NBC Washington

This article tagged under:

Goldfish crackersfoodMarylandGoldfishOld Bay
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us