Lil' Kim Misses Out On Making ‘Dancing's' Semi-Finals

Next week, "Dancing With the Stars" will samba into the semi-finals, but the show is doing so without Lil' Kim.

The pint-sized rapper, who discovered a fondness for the show while she was in jail, was eliminated from the competition after the viewers made up for the low scores the judges gave Ty Murray and Chelsie Hightower on Monday and sent them through to another week.

"I don't think Ty would take offense at what I'm about to say… There was a real shock in this room when I announced [your] name," "Dancing" co-host Tom Bergeron said to Lil' Kim and her professional partner, Derek Hough. "I have to say, and I said this to you on a show a few weeks ago, I loved watching you dance."

Though sad to go, Lil' Kim said she loved being a part of the "Dancing" ballroom alongside Derek.

"I think this is one of the greatest experiences I've ever experienced in my life," Lil' Kim said as the news sunk in. "I think I brought different viewers. I know people that have never watched the show… watched the show… This is a great experience."

Derek, who won "Dancing" last season with Brooke Burke, said he enjoyed having Lil' Kim as a partner.

"I love this girl so much and she has been one of my favorites by far," he said. "She is just the most amazing person, amazing soul, amazing spirit and amazing dancer and I love you so much."

Ty and Chelsea will face off against Gilles Marini and Cheryl Burke, and Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas on next week's "Dancing With the Stars."

