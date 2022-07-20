Georgia

Lightning Strike Kills Soldier and Injures 9 at Georgia Army Base

A lightning strike at an Army post in Georgia left one soldier dead and nine others injured Wednesday as a thunderstorm moved through the area, authorities said.

The extent of the injuries to the survivors wasn't immediately known.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Fort Gordon's Deputy Public Affairs Officer Anne Bowman.

The soldier’s identity will not be released until his family is notified, Bowman said. Fort Gordon has not released specifics on the condition of the nine other injured soldiers.

Authorities at Fort Gordon, a military base near Augusta in the eastern part of the state, told news outlets the lightning strike occurred around midday, injuring the soldiers in a training area. A base news release said Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded immediately.

