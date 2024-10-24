Celebrity News

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, pays tribute to late One Direction singer

Cassidy shared that the two planned on getting engaged and married before Payne's death.

By Daysia Tolentino | NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of One Direction member Liam Payne, shared a tribute to the late singer Wednesday, writing in an Instagram post that the two had plans to get engaged and married. 

“Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned,” she wrote in a statement, alongside photos of herself with Payne throughout the course of their relationship. “You will always be with me.”

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Payne, 31, reportedly had multiple drugs in his system when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week. His sudden, tragic death left thousands around the globe in mourning.

In her Instagram post, Cassidy expressed that her “heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit,” the statement said in part. “It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.”

Since they began dating in 2022, Cassidy, 25, had documented moments from their relationship to her 1 million followers on TikTok and 737,000 followers on Instagram. She had posted videos from Argentina with Payne prior to his death, and had shared a video about her trip back to Florida two days before he died.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Texas 7 hours ago

San Antonio mom of 4 Suzanne Simpson still missing after husband, his business partner arrested

Boeing Co 7 hours ago

Boeing machinists reject new labor contract, extending more than 5-week strike

Payne rose to fame in 2010 after being placed in the boy band One Direction with fellow members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

The band released a statement following Payne’s death sharing that the members were “completely devastated.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us,” Styles, Horan, Malik and Tomlinson said in the statement. “We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

The individual members also shared tributes to Payne on their personal Instagram posts alongside photos of him.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us