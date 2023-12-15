FDA

Lead contamination in applesauce pouches may have been intentional, FDA says

The agency has homed in on the cinnamon specifically as the source of the lead

The lead contamination in recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches that potentially poisoned at least 65 children may have been intentional, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

The FDA has been investigating the lead contamination in the cinnamon-flavored applesauce products from Florida-based food manufacturer WanaBana since October.

The agency has homed in on the cinnamon specifically as the source of the lead.

A spokesperson for the FDA said that one of the agency’s current theories is that the cinnamon contamination was the result of “economically motivated adulteration.”

There have been at least 57 reports of illnesses linked to apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches from three different brands.

