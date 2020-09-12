New Jersey

Largest Cargo Ship Ever to Dock in Eastern US Headed to NJ

The container ship is longer than four New York City blocks

container ship headed to New Jersey
NBC

The largest container ship ever to call on a U.S. east coast port was headed to New Jersey on Saturday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced.

The 1,200-foot (366-meter) CMA CGM Brazil will dock at the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal carrying cargo that includes clothing, pharmaceuticals, furniture, toys, holiday decorations and food, the authority said in a news release.

Built this year, the Brazil is longer than four New York City blocks and wider than a football field at 167 feet (51 meters) wide.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

california wildfires Sep 11

‘There Was No Fighting This Fire,' California Survivor Says

coronavirus Sep 11

Virus Updates: 12M Still Wait for Unemployment Benefits; Fauci Contests Trump's Optimistic Claims

The container ship sailed from Sri Lanka and berthed at Halifax, Nova Scotia on Thursday before heading to the New York-New Jersey area.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPort Authority
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us