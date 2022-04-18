Only in Florida

Watch: Large Alligator Saunters Through Florida Neighborhood

The video was taken Sunday morning in Venice, Florida, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post

By NBC 6 and AP

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Sheriff's deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.

The video was taken Sunday morning in Venice, Florida, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies estimated the gator to be about 10 feet long.

The sheriff's office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Venice is south of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.

This article tagged under:

Only in FloridaalligatorSarasota County
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us