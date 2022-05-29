LAPD Officer Dies in Training Accident at Police Academy

A Los Angeles police officer died Sunday, days after he suffered a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at Elysian Park Academy.

The accident happened Thursday, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Officer Houston Tipping worked out of the Devonshire Division. His age was not immediately released.

According to the chief, Tipping was working as a bike instructor engaged in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer. During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.

Moore called Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him."

In a Twitter statement, he expressed "Grief, sorrow and sadness," adding, "May God Welcome him home & comfort his family, friends & partners. Our work continues in a profession that at times calls for a cost that is so very high. Blessed are the Peacemakers."

Tipping is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his stepfather Bob, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend, Brittany, according to the LAPD.

“As we grieve this terrible loss, our thoughts are with the family of Officer Tipping, his Devonshire area family, and the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department during this difficult time,'' Moore said. "True to his character of unending service, Officer Tipping is an organ donor. Over the next few days, his selflessness will save other lives.''

Moore also said the department was conducting an investigation into the accident to identify any steps it can take to make sure a tragedy like this does not occur again.

The LAPD Protective League also released a statement on Tipping's death, saying, “Today, our city lost one of its young heroes, LAPD Officer Houston Tipping. A five-year veteran, Officer Tipping patrolled the neighborhoods of Devonshire and worked as a bike instructor. He loved serving as a police officer and is remembered by his friends and family for how he loved and made people laugh."