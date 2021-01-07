Woman Attacked at LA Trump Protest Says Man Vilified on Social Media Actually Saved Her

Los Angeles police said Thursday they were investigating a possible hate crime during a rally Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles on the same day supporters of President Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol during the Electoral College vote count.

During the rally, a photo was taken of a Black woman being grabbed from behind by a white man and surrounded by a group of people holding flags and wearing Trump hats at a rally held in downtown Los Angeles on same day that a destructive mob breached the U.S. Capitol. The photos, which were widely shared on Twitter, including by actress Jane Lynch, show the woman being held in a bear hug from behind while a person who is out of frame holds a canister of what appears to be pepper spray near her face.

The woman, 25-year-old Berlinda Nibo, said a group numbering about 40 began following her after she flipped them off. She said people were shoving her, calling her the n-word and "asking me who I voted for.''

Professor Shaun Harper said the difference between BLM protest response and the one shown in the Capitol should force a conversation about racial double-standards. Kim Baldonado reports Jan. 7, 2021.

Nibo said the man behind her was trying to help her, and was whispering in her ear, "Don't move, they're trying to kill you.''

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

"That guy, I call him my hero," Nibo said. "That guy picked me up, was whispering in my ear, telling me, 'Keep going. You're OK. I got you, I have your phone. You're OK, I'm going to get you out of here. These people are trying to kill you.'"

In video of the rally, the man can be heard telling the crowd to back up.

In a statement Thursday night, police said Nibo spoke with investigators. The state also said the man who bear-hugged her was not an aggressor as social media posts claimed. He carried her away from the hostile crowd, police said.

She then walked to police headquarters.

The LAPD said "a designated area was established within the protest location for individuals to report crimes and/or seek medical attention,'' while noting that "during fluid incidents such as protests, victims/witnesses of criminal activity or actions may leave the area prior to making contact with officers.''

We are aware of disturbing images of an incident that occurred during yesterday’s protest in Downtown Los Angeles. A designated area was established within the protest location for individuals to report crimes and/or seek medical attention. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 8, 2021

In response to many tweets -- including from Lynch -- identifying the man holding the woman as an employee of a Southland Toyota dealership, Toyota wrote on Twitter: "The actions in these photos are inconsistent with Toyota's guiding principle of Respect for People. We do not condone this conduct.''

The company added, "While Toyota dealerships are independently owned and operated entities, we can confirm this person is no longer employed by any Toyota dealership.''

Nibo said she called the employer Thursday to explain the situation.

The actions in these photos are inconsistent with Toyota’s guiding principle of Respect for People. We do not condone this conduct. While Toyota dealerships are independently owned and operated entities, we can confirm this person is no longer employed by any Toyota dealership. — Toyota USA (@Toyota) January 7, 2021

A GoFundMe page created for Nibo by a Los Angeles resident had raised more than $14,000 by 5 p.m. Thursday. Mayra Garcia, who told City News Service that she reached out to Nibo via Instagram after seeing the images, wrote that Nibo "needs medical help. Her shoulders, back and head are hurting her.''

During the protest downtown, which began about 9 a.m. Wednesday, many held flags and carried signs reading "Stop the Steal.'' Members of the group stood along Spring Street while others circled the area in their vehicles. Nibo said several people told her to take her face mask off.

The LAPD eventually declared the event an unlawful assembly, saying "several fights'' broke out during the day as Trump supporters clashed with counter-protesters.

In total, six people were arrested -- three on suspicion of carrying unpermitted items while attending a public demonstration, two on suspicion of failing to disperse and one for resisting or obstructing an officer, LAPD officials said.