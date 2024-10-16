California

California man arrested for transporting narcotics using a drone

 The drone was used at least four times in December 2022 and January 2023. 

By Benjamin Gamson

A Lancaster, California man was arrested for allegedly delivering fentanyl and other drugs via a drone, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday. 

Christopher Laney faced eight charges, including knowingly and willfully operating an unregistered aircraft in furtherance of a felony narcotics crime.  

He allegedly used the drone, which was not registered with the Federal Aviation Administration, at least three other times to deliver narcotics in December 2022 and January 2023. 

In January 2023, the drone moved fentanyl from his home to a church parking lot, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. 

He also was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a woman to who he sold narcotics. 

The United States Attorney’s Office said that if convicted on all counts he could serve 25 years to life in federal prison. 

City News Service contributed to this story. 

