These 35 stores will be open on Labor Day, from supermarkets to pharmacies and more

From grocery stores to home improvement retailers and beyond, here's what will be open on Labor Day.

By Matt Stefanski and NBC Chicago Staff

If you're planning an end-of-summer barbecue on Labor Day, and there's a chance you might need to make a trip to the store for last-minute items -- or perhaps you might go shopping because you have the day off work -- you might want to check store hours before heading out.

Some retailers will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule. From grocery stores to home improvement retailers and beyond, here's what will be open on Labor Day and which stores will be closed:

Open

  • Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but you're encouraged to check Aldi's website for the specific hours at your local store.
  • Barnes and Noble
  • Best Buy
  • Cermak Fresh Market
  • CVS
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Jewel-Osco
  • Kohl's
  • Kroger
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Mariano's
  • Marshalls
  • Meijer
  • Menards
  • Michael's
  • Petco
  • Pete's Fresh Market
  • Petsmart
  • Ross
  • Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.
  • Sierra
  • Staples
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe's
  • Tony's Fresh Market
  • Walgreen's
  • Walmart

Closed

  • Costco
Labor Day is a national holiday dedicated to celebrating the contributions and achievements of American workers. Here’s a history of the holiday from the U.S. Department of Labor.

