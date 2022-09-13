Dynamite-Looking Device Caused Newark Security Scare on 9/11; Lab Tests Pending

What to Know News 4 New York has obtained a photo of the device that caused a security scare at Newark Liberty Airport on Sunday -- the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

A ground stop was ordered and dozens of flights were delayed out of Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a suspicious package, Port Authority officials said at the time.

While officials say the item looks like a stick of dynamite, they stress they are still awaiting official lab tests results to see if it was a real, functioning explosive.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura tells NBC New York that a bomb sniffing dog got a "hit" on the item on Sunday.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura tells NBC New York that a bomb sniffing dog got a “hit” on the item on Sunday.

The device – which looks like a stick of dynamite with a fuse - has been sent to a federal lab in Alabama for testing. FBI and ATF agents are assisting in the investigation.

Officials say it was found in a bathroom in Terminal C near the luggage carousels. This area of the airport is outside of any security screening area.

There are security camera images of the person going into the bathroom. Officials are using technology to enhance the images to see if a suspect can be identified.

The suspicious device was found in the bathroom by an attendant assigned to check on facilities every hour. The security scare caused part of the Terminal C to be evacuated as Port Authority Police, the Essex County Bomb Squad and FBI agents responded to the incident at around 1 p.m. as a precautionary measure, a spokesperson said at the time.

However, by 1:45 p.m., officials gave the "all clear" and started resuming terminal operations, but the impacts of the slowdown were already being felt by passengers.

FAA officials confirmed a ground stop had been ordered for United Airlines flight out of Terminal C from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. There were approximately 59 flights delayed by the short-term evacuation, the Port Authority spokesperson said.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.