Krispy Kreme celebrates Barbie's 65th anniversary with limited-edition doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Barbie’s 65th anniversary with a new collection of doughnuts to commemorate the milestone.

The shop announced the creation of four new Barbie-inspired doughnuts that will come with both unique flavors and designs for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme® is making an iconic flavor statement – literally – to celebrate Barbie brand’s 65th anniversary: four all-new doughnuts featuring unique designs and fabulous flavors inspired by Barbie, the trend-setting and timeless global fashion doll. Credit: Krispy Kreme and Business Wire

The Barbie x Krispy Kreme collection comes in a limited edition box, which includes:

Barbie Pink Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar and topped with Barbie sunglasses.

Malibu Dream Party Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with a Barbie DreamHouse piece and piped with a white cloud.

Barbie Berries 'n Kreme Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in white icing, drizzled with purple and pink buttercream and topped with a Barbie heart.

Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Barbie Sweet 6th sprinkles

“We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor. We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Consumers can visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location nearby.