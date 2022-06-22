Kraft

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Reveals New Name and Box Design. But Will Fans Notice?

By Becca Wood

After 84 years of one name and over two decades of essentially the same logo design, Kraft is giving macaroni and cheese fans a little change.

The company announced Wednesday that the new name will be Kraft Mac & Cheese, marking part of its rebranding that includes an updated design to the iconic box and a fresh noodle smile.

However, the design isn't that far from the one that was introduced in late 2010 to 2011, so it's unclear whether or not fans will be able to noticeably spot a difference while shopping.

Here are the two logos side by side:

According to Kraft, the change from "macaroni and cheese" to "mac & cheese" is meant to reflect how fans talk about the familiar brand. The box only having one hue of blue is supposed to amplify the new noodle smile, which now drips with gooey cheese.

Kraft did not give a date when the new product design would be released in stories, though it is not yet available on the website.

This article tagged under:

Kraftkraft mac and cheesekraft macaroni and cheese
