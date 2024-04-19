Florida

Kodak Black drug possession case dismissed after judge removes last charge

Although authorities said the powder initially tested positive for cocaine, a lab test later revealed it was oxycodone, for which Kapri obtained a prescription in July 2022.

A Florida judge has officially dismissed the last charge in a drug possession case against South Florida rapper Kodak Black, his attorney confirmed to NBC6.

Plantation police had arrested Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, in December after finding him asleep at the wheel with white powder around his mouth, officials said.

The arrest was a violation of his probation from an unrelated case, which led to him being locked up in Miami for two months.

Back in February, Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy ruled that prosecutors could not refute or negate the fact that the rapper had an oxycodone prescription filled by a pharmacy.

But on Wednesday, she dismissed the tampering with evidence charge, writing that Black did not destroy the evidence by putting the oxycodone in his mouth, and that prosecutors did not show sufficient evidence to the contrary.

Kapri's case is now entirely dismissed except for a traffic infraction.

In 2022, he was arrested on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was freed on bond with regular drug testing as a condition of his release.

Kapri was ordered into drug rehab for 30 days early last year after missing a drug test in February and then testing positive for fentanyl several days later, according to court records. Then last June, a warrant for his arrest was issued after authorities said he did not show up for a drug test.

Black still faces charges for that case and a federal gun purchasing case.

As Kodak Black, Kapri has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Super Gremlin,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022.

Florida
