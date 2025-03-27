British Royal Family

King Charles III hospitalized after experiencing side effects from cancer treatment

His engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday were canceled

By The Associated Press

Britain's King Charles III attends a celebration for the 1,000th RCN King's Nursing Cadet at the Royal College of Nursing in London, Britain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
(Jaimi Joy/Pool photo via AP)

Buckingham Palace says King Charles III was hospitalized for observation on Thursday after experiencing "temporary side effects" related to a scheduled cancer treatment.

His engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday were canceled.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled,’’ the palace said. “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.’’

King Charles is breaking his silence on his cancer diagnosis. After Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Feb. 5, the royal spoke out about his health battle.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

British Royal Family
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us