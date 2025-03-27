King Charles III hospitalized after experiencing side effects from cancer treatment

Buckingham Palace says King Charles III was hospitalized for observation on Thursday after experiencing "temporary side effects" related to a scheduled cancer treatment.

His engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday were canceled.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled,’’ the palace said. “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.’’

