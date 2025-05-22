Rapper Kid Cudi taking the stand in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs trial

Rapper Kid Cudi took the witness stand Thursday at the New York sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs and was expected to testify about his brief relationship 14 years ago with Cassie, Combs’ ex-girlfriend.

Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, wasn't expected to testify for long, a prosecutor said. The Grammy Award-winning rapper, who is known for his alternative hip-hop style that weaves genres together, arrived at the courthouse in a black SUV and was escorted inside.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Prosecutor Emily Johnson began her questioning by showing Cudi a photo of Cassie and asking him if he knows her. “We were friends and we dated briefly,” he replied, noting that they met in 2008 and recorded some music together, and then dated in 2011. Asked if he knew who else Cassie was involved with around the time they dated, Cudi replied: Sean Combs.

Cassie testified last week that Combs threatened to blow up Cudi’s car and hurt him after he learned she was dating Cudi.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Combs faces five criminal counts in total, including two of sex trafficking. He has denied all the allegations.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges lodged against him after he was arrested in September at a Manhattan hotel.

The criminal federal probe of Combs began in November 2023, a day after Cassie sued him in Manhattan federal court, alleging years of sexual and physical abuse. The lawsuit was settled by Combs for $20 million the following day.

In four days of testimony last week, Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, said Combs subjected her to abuse through most of the nearly 11 years she was with him from 2007 through 2018.

She said she developed a relationship with Cudi in late 2011 that she ended within weeks after Combs learned about it when he looked at her phone during a drug-laced “freak off” sexual performance, one of hundreds she said she endured over the years.

Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, testified on Tuesday that she received an email from her daughter shortly before the holidays in 2011 saying Combs was going to release sex tapes of her and arrange for Cassie and Cudi to be physically harmed.

She said Combs then contacted her directly and demanded $20,000 for the money he'd spent on Cassie. Regina Ventura said she drained a home equity account to send the money, but Combs returned it days later.

Cudi is to follow Kaplan to the witness stand after the personal assistant to Combs from 2013 to 2015 finishes telling about what he experienced during 80- to 100-hour work weeks.

He testified Wednesday that he got a taste of what the job would be like in his first week when Combs sent him to a grocery store to get a gallon container of water and berated him when he returned with two half-gallon containers instead.

“He told me I did not bring him what he asked for. He was angry. He was very close to my face,” Kaplan said.

He said his job was threatened monthly by Combs. Cassie was asked, when she testified, if any Combs employee ever quit after witnessing Combs' abuse. She said Kaplan did.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.