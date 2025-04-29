Kennedy planning $20 million HHS ‘Take Back Your Health' ad campaign

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to launch a sweeping, four-year public relations campaign called “Take Back Your Health” that could cost tens of millions of dollars, according to a document obtained by NBC News.

The initiative comes as Kennedy is conducting sweeping budget cuts that could eliminate 10,000 jobs and several HHS divisions, including global health and domestic HIV prevention.

The document, a request for proposals, calls for public relations firms to bid to run the campaign. The winning firm would employ up to 30 people to manage the campaign and oversee the purchase of up to three ads a day on five major television networks.

The total dollar amount for the campaign is not listed in the document. But a person familiar with the campaign said that labor costs are expected to be at least $20 million and estimated that television and digital ad purchases could cost tens of millions over the next four years.

An HHS official praised the initiative.

“Empowering Americans with the knowledge to make healthy decisions is central to HHS’s mission. Our upcoming ad campaign is both an investment in our nation’s wellbeing and a commitment to Make America Healthy Again," the official said in a statement. "While HHS has not disclosed specific costs for the initiative, the competitive RFP process is designed to ensure funds are used wisely and deliver the greatest return on investment for the American people.”

The campaign will seek to address Americans' chronic health problems by inspiring them to "take control of their health” and pledge to adopt healthier habits like eating well and exercising, according to the document. The campaign will also create a fitness challenge expanding the Presidents’ Youth Fitness program to adults.

Richard Frank, director of the Brookings Institution’s Center on Health Policy, said the campaign's messages sounded positive and reminiscent of previous federal public health campaigns.

Frank, who learned of the plan from NBC News, also cautioned that some people's income and socio-economic status limit their ability to eat healthier organic food and exercise more often.

Frank cited people who live in “food deserts” where healthy and affordable food is not easily available. “They don’t have a lot of fresh foods and vegetables,” he said. “And no amount of ads will fix that problem.”

The “Take the Pledge” feature of the campaign will include “shareable badges” as well as partnerships with gyms, health stores and wellness centers, according to the document.

The document does not mention accompanying funding for recreational activities or physical education, but it does seek to promote “clean eating” and “spiritual growth.”

One example of how the campaign could encourage healthier and different food choices was described as creating a partnership “with a grocery chain to promote healthy eating by providing discounts on nutritious foods alongside campaign messaging.”

The success of the campaign will be measured by audience reach, engagement, shift in perception and behavior change, according to the document.

Surveys and polls will be conducted to measure behavior change. Participants will be asked to self-report if they took actions such as “exercising more, eating more whole food, incorporating meditation into daily routine.”

HHS is also exploring ways to promote healthy messages across its headquarters, which sits at the foot of Capitol Hill. A recent “request for information” posted by the department online calls for bids to produce a graphic vinyl wrap that could encase the building and display a message to "promote a healthy America.”

The Take Back Your Health campaign is reminiscent of former-first lady Michelle Obama’s 2010 “Let’s Move” campaign. That effort aimed at combating childhood obesity by promoting healthy eating and physical activity. It also included a website and a reboot of the presidential physical fitness program.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump reversed changes to the school nutrition programs that Michelle Obama had championed as part of the “Let’s Move” campaign. Obama’s campaign also resulted in additional funding for school nutrition and farmers' markets. It’s not clear if Kennedy’s campaign will include increased spending on nutrition or health care.

