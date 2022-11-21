fire

NJ Fire Engulfs at Least a Half-Dozen Buses With Possible NYC Parade Ties

No injuries were immediately reported, and a cause of the fire is under investigation

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A raging fire erupted behind a commercial building in New Jersey early Monday, devouring about a half-dozen coach-style buses that a business linked to the address says had been contracted for New York City's 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade later this week.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze in Kearny, which broke out by a Lincoln Highway industrial complex shortly before 6 a.m. No injuries were immediately reported either.

Chopper 4 showed angry orange flames leaping from the complex as the first firefighters arrived on scene before dawn. It appeared that at least six or seven buses were destroyed.

A business at the address linked to the fire identified itself as the owner of the vehicles. It said it had been contracted to provide trailers for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on Thursday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

fireNew JerseyholidaysKearnyThanksgiving Day Parade
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us