Keanu Reeves' engraved Rolex, stolen in L.A., turns up in Chile

An engraved Rolex watch belonging to "John Wick" actor Keanu Reeves that was stolen in Los Angeles last year has turned up in Chile, authorities in the South American country said.

The watch was discovered after an arrest linked to violent robberies in the eastern part of Santiago, the nation’s capital, led to the seizure of jewels, valuable watches and stolen items, the Investigations Police of Chile said Saturday on X.

Items included "a watch from a famous film actor, victim of a robbery in Los Angeles (USA) in December 2023," the agency said.

🚨Un detenido vinculado a robos con violencia en la zona oriente de Santiago, bajo la modalidad ‘amarrados’. 🔎Detectives de la Brigada Investigadora de Robos e Intervención Criminalística, incautaron en #Peñalolén diversas joyas, relojes valiosos, y objetos robados, incluyendo… pic.twitter.com/UwbEDjDyVI — PDI Chile (@PDI_CHILE) December 28, 2024

Multiple pictures in the post appear to showcase the Rolex. The back of the watch is engraved with "THE JOHN WICK FIVE." The engraving also reads, "KEANU THANK YOU JW4 2021."

In a TV interview Monday with Chilean broadcaster TVN, a police official confirmed the Rolex belongs to Reeves, 60. The official said the agency was working with Los Angeles police to determine how to return it to him.

Los Angeles police told NBC News on Monday that the burglary investigation is ongoing and that there were no further updates.

A representative for Reeves could not immediately reached for comment Monday night.

TMZ reported last year that Reeves' Los Angeles home was broken into. A gun was stolen from the property, it reported.

Reeves has been a Hollywood leading man for decades. His film credits include blockbusters like "Speed" and the "John Wick" and "The Matrix" series.

Erick Mendoza contributed.

