Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Being Treated for Gallstones

Ginsburg underwent nonsurgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition that was causing an infection

In this Dec. 15, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the David Berg Distinguished Speakers Series at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York.
AP Photo/Rebecca Gibian

The Notorious R.B.G. appears to be A-OK.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Wednesday after being treated for gallstones, the court said in a statement.

Ginsburg underwent nonsurgical treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday for a benign gallbladder condition that was causing an infection, NBC News reports. The condition was detected Monday after the court's historic telephone session for oral arguments. Tests confirmed that a gallstone had migrated to her cystic duct, causing a blockage and infection.

Ginsburg, 87, one of the court's liberal-leaning justices, was "resting comfortably" at the hospital before being released. She was treated last summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and she underwent surgery in late 2018 for lung cancer.

This article tagged under:

Ruth Bader GinsburgU.S. Supreme Court
