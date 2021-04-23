Justice Dept. Now Expects to Charge More Than 500 in Capitol Riot Probe

The Justice Department has notified federal judges in Washington that it expects to charge more than 500 people with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The current number of people charged is 440, a law enforcement official said Friday.

Court documents show that those charged come from nearly every state, with Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas topping the list in number of residents arrested. Roughly 90 percent of the total charged were men, and their average age was 40, according to figures compiled by the Program on Extremism at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Justice Department lawyers have described the sprawling ongoing investigation as one of the largest in American history in terms of the number of charges filed and the volume of evidence, which includes more than 15,000 hours of video from surveillance and police body cameras.

The FBI released new videos of the person suspected of planting two pipe bombs the night before the January riot at the U.S. Capitol.