Justice Department Asks Appeals Court to Block Trump Judge's Mar-a-Lago Ruling

The Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to temporarily block a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that prevents it from using thousands of pages of government documents seized from the former president's Mar-a-Lago home, including hundreds of pages of classified records.

The Justice Department previously argued that any delay in its investigation into Donald Trump's handling and retention of government records, including classified records, could result in “irreparable harm” to the government and the public.

On Thursday night, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied its request to allow the FBI to continue to use the hundreds of pages of classified records seized from Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8.

efore declining to comment on the release of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit, President Joe Biden took a jab at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who has asserted his stores of classified materials were actually declassified. “I just want you to know, I’ve declassified everything in the world. I can do it, I’m president,” Biden joked. “Come on.”

