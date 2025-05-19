Trump administration

Judge strikes down DOGE takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace

A federal judge ruled that the actions of "illegitimately-installed leaders" — including the purported transfer of the Institute's building — were "null and void."

By Ryan J. Reilly | NBC News

A journalist points his camera at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on March 18, 2025. Cost-slashers of US President Donald Trump seized control on March 17 of the institute, ousting the leader of the taxpayer-funded center for conflict resolution created by Congress in 1984. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A federal district judge on Monday tossed out the takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency, declaring that actions by "illegitimately-installed leaders" were "unlawful" and had to be declared "null and void," NBC News reports.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that "the removal of USIP’s president, his replacement by officials affiliated with DOGE, the termination of nearly all of USIP’s staff, and the transfer of USIP property to the General Services Administration" were "effectuated by illegitimately-installed leaders who lacked legal authority to take these actions, which must therefore be declared null and void."

The Kennedy Center, Fannie Mae and the United States Institute of Peace are some of the long-standing D.C. institutions recently targeted by President Donald Trump’s administration. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

Howell wrote in her decision that USIP Acting President George Moose would continue to serve as president of the organization and banned defendants from "further trespass against the real and personal property belonging to the Institute and its employees, contractors, agents, and other representatives."

The lawsuit was filed in March, after members of the DOGE team took over the U.S. Institute of Peace with the help of law enforcement. Most U.S. Institute of Peace employees were subsequently laid off.

