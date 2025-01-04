Judge rejects Jan. 6 defendant's request to attend Trump's inauguration

A judge rejected a request from a Jan. 6 defendant to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration after the man was invited by a former member of Congress, according to a court order released Friday.

The defendant, Russell Taylor, was accused of organizing a group of "fighters" to travel to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding, and he went on to cooperate with the government by providing testimony against the Three Percenters militia.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said in a Friday order that "the particular nature and severity of Mr. Taylor’s conduct at the Capitol Riots counsel against giving him the permission to travel that he now seeks," running through a list of Taylor's actions prior to and during the attack on the Capitol.

"To attend the Presidential Inauguration, which celebrates and honors the peaceful transfer of power, is an immense privilege," Lamberth said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"It would not be appropriate for the Court to grant permission to attend such a hallowed event to someone who carried weapons and threatened police officers in an attempt to thwart the last Inauguration, and who openly glorified '[i]nsurrection' against the United States," he added.

When reached for comment, Taylor's attorney Dyke E. Huish said that Taylor was "disappointed" but has the "utmost respect" for the judge and his decisions.

Lamberth "has continued to treat my client with respect and given him fair consideration," Huish said in a statement. "While this ruling is disappointing, as my client is a huge supporter of president elect Trump, he does understand the court denial of his request."

Huish added that Taylor will watch the inauguration on television at home, noting that they do not have plans to appeal the judge's decision.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office for D.C. referred to prosecutors' previous filings. The office filed a motion in December opposing Taylor's request to travel to D.C., urging the court to "not look past his criminal conduct the last time he was on Capitol grounds."

Former Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, wrote in a December letter to the judge that he and three current members of the Utah congressional delegation were inviting Taylor to the inauguration, though Stewart did not specify which representatives were extending the invitation.

"He is admired by many, and especially those in his community. Russ’ passion for what is right and good is reflected in his intentions to lift others," Stewart said in his letter praising Taylor.

Huish filed a request on Dec. 11 asking Lamberth to allow Taylor to travel to Washington for the inauguration.

In his letter, Huish wrote that Taylor "has remained compliant with all Court Orders and has not given any indications of trouble or concern," adding that Taylor "has demonstrated over and over again that he is trustworthy in his travel."

Taylor’s sentence required him to get permission before leaving parts of California, where he lives. Taylor had been sentenced to periods of probation and home confinement.

In his Friday order, Lamberth noted that Taylor had taken "responsibility for his actions and furnished extensive assistance to the Government," both reasons for his lighter sentence compared to those of other Jan. 6 defendants.

"But Mr. Taylor’s cooperation and good conduct while on probation do not diminish the seriousness of his acts on January 6, 2021, to which he has voluntary admitted, nor do they entitle him to the permission he now seeks," Lamberth said.

Taylor is not the only Jan. 6 defendant to seek permission to travel to the inauguration. Other defendants who have put in requests include Christopher Belliveau, whose request was denied; Eric Peterson, whose request was granted; and William Pope, who has not yet received a decision on his request, according to court records.

NBC News' Ryan J. Reilly contributed.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: