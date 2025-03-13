Trump administration

Judge orders Trump to reinstate probationary workers let go in mass firings

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday found the firings didn’t follow federal law.

By Janie Har | The Associated Press

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday found the firings didn’t follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent.

The agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

The order from the San Francisco-based judge came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and organizations as the Republican administration moves to dramatically downsize the federal workforce.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

