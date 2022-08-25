A redacted version of the search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate will be unsealed Friday under a judge's order.

The Justice Department submitted its proposed redactions to the document on Thursday, prompting the judge to agree to unseal the document as submitted by DOJ on Friday by noon.

The search warrant affidavit had led U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart to find probable cause that evidence of crimes would be found at Mar-a-Lago ahead of the Aug. 8 raid.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made a statement about the FBI search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday.

