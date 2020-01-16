New Jersey

Judge in NJ Avoids Suspension for Improper Jailing of Woman

A judge whose ethics were called into question after he jailed a woman he accused of being disrespectful in court will avoid being suspended from the bench.

New Jersey's Supreme Court issued a public censure Thursday of Newark Municipal Court Judge Marvin Adames.

A state panel on judicial conduct had recommended last year that Adames be suspended without pay for two months for what it called "significant ethical misconduct."

The woman spent 23 days in jail over Christmas 2016 after she couldn't post bail on a petty disorderly persons offense involving a landlord-tenant dispute. Adames held the woman in contempt and ordered her to undergo a psychological exam.

Adames told the ethics committee he was concerned she wouldn't appear in court because she was likely to be evicted because of the dispute.

