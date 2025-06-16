Joey Chestnut returning to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after 1-year absence

Joey Chestnut is back for his crown.

The competitive eating star announced he is returning to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this Fourth of July after missing out on last year's event.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut shared on social media. "This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life. (1/3) — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 16, 2025

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion was banned from the 2024 competition due to a partnership with Impossible Foods, a plant-based rival of Nathan's. Chestnut says he was able to find "common ground" with Nathan's, allowing him to participate in this year's event.

Chestnut did get to battle a longtime rival in a different hot dog eating showdown despite not competing in the Nathan's contest last summer.

The 41-year-old Chestnut took down Takeru Kobayashi in a Netflix contest dubbed "Unfinished Beef" in September.

Major League Eating announced Tuesday that Joey Chestnut will not compete in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut holds the world hot dog eating record, scarfing down 83 dogs and buns in 10 minutes during the Netflix competition against Kobayashi. His previous record was 76, which he set at the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Patrick Bertoletti won the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Chestnut's absence with 58 dogs and buns.