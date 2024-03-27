Jim Cramer says investors should welcome an impending pullback, not fear it

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday celebrated results from CNBC's most recent Delivering Alpha Stock Survey, in which a majority of investors predicted an imminent pullback.

He told investors to welcome a decline and raise some cash to buy quality stocks at lower prices.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday celebrated results from CNBC's most recent Delivering Alpha Stock Survey, in which a majority of investors predicted the market had run too much and a pullback is on the horizon. He told investors to welcome a decline and raise some cash to buy quality stocks at lower prices.

"I think people are right to expect a pullback here," Cramer said. "But that's not a reason to head for the hills. Instead, you want to raise a little cash, watch the market broaden — as it is doing — and then buy your favorite tech stocks when they come down."

To Cramer, these pullbacks may be hard to predict, but they must happen. He used a gardening analogy, saying pullbacks are like rain — inevitable, but necessary for plants, or portfolios, to grow.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

While it's wise to raise some cash to prepare for a pullback, Cramer also suggested riding out some of the turbulence. When investors are always trying to avoid the next pullback, they may end up missing the next rally, he said.

In particular, Cramer said there may be an opportunity to buy one of his favorite stocks, Nvidia. He described how he's gone to bat for the tech giant over the years, even when its stock saw huge losses a couple of years ago. Some on Wall Street may be feeling fatigued by artificial intelligence, but Cramer asserted that the future "runs on Nvidia."

"If you don't own Nvidia already, you know what? You're about to get a sale," he said. "And if you do own it already, just stick with it, because it's way too hard to swap out and then swap back in at the right level."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com