Delta flight to Amsterdam diverts to JFK after passengers are served spoiled food

A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport early Wednesday after it was discovered that passengers were served spoiled food during the in-flight meal service, the airline said.

Flight crews on the Airbus A330 consulted with medical experts, who recommended the diversion to Queens. Delta flight 136 landed safely there at 4 a.m.

It was not clear how many of the flight's 277 passengers consumed the spoiled food, nor were details on the spoilage known.

One passenger shared in a Facebook post that it was the chicken.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Delta said medical crews were onsite to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew. The Port Authority said 24 people --10 crew members, 14 passengers -- were evaluated upon landing.

All refused medical attention, the agency said.

Passengers were provided hotel rooms and transportation. They're rebooked on a Wednesday evening flight to their destination, officials said.

Delta apologized for the incident, saying in a statement, "This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the safe diversion, saying crew members had reported "several sick passengers" prior to landing.