Jewish man dies after hitting his head during altercation at Israel-Hamas war protests

A Jewish man in California died as a result of injuries he suffered during an Israel-Palestine rally in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

The 69-year-old man, identified as Paul Kessler, was injured in a confrontation during the rally northwest of Los Angeles that involved pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters.

Details about what led to Kessler's death were not immediately available, but more information is expected at a Tuesday >> https://twitter.com/VENTURASHERIFF/status/1721756176344338582">morning news conference with investigators.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, a pro-Palestinian rally and a pro-Israeli rally were happening simultaneously at the intersection of Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards in Thousand Oaks. At around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Ventura Sheriff’s received reports of an assault, the department said.

The authorities arrived and found Kessler suffering from a head injury. The sheriff’s department said Kessler was involved in an altercation with another person and hit his head on the floor when he fell backward.

An autopsy on Monday indicated Kessler died from a blunt force head injury, according to the sheriff's department. The death is being investigated as a homicide, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the act was a hate crime.

“It’s obviously a tremendous tragedy, a sad day for our community, this is a beautiful community, the Canejo Valley, for this to take place here is just extremely upsetting," said Rabbi Moshe Bryski, of Chabad of Agoura Hills. "The entire community is just in a state of shock. He just heard that there were demonstrations taking place, he loves Israel, he's proud of being a Jew, and he just went to wave his flag."

No arrests were reported.

Rabbi Michael Barclay, of Temple Ner Simcha in nearby Westlake Village, urged people to wait for the investigation to play out before drawing conclusions about what happened at the protest.

“I just got off the phone with the Chief of Police,” he posted on X. “They have conflicting reports of what happened, and they did interview the suspect that is identified in social media at the event. They have no video.”

The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement, calling Kessler’s death a “tragic and shocking loss.”

“While we strongly support the right of political debate, CAIR-LA and the Muslim community stand with the Jewish community in rejecting any and all violence, antisemitism, Islamophobia, or incitement of hatred,” the statement said.

Authorities are seeking the public's help with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident, has knowledge of this incident, or was present at the demonstration is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.