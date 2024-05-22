Jersey Shore beaches announce new restrictions on items. Here's what is now banned

Spending a summer day at the Jersey Shore may be a bit brighter in some popular destinations, with new bans on certain items now in place.

North Wildwood and Brick Township announced a ban on beach tents, canopies, cabanas and other similar structures in areas with life guards. Standard single-pole umbrellas are still allowed on beaches.

What's the reason behind the bans? Much of it has to do with a lack of space available on the sand.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We're really just trying to make as much beach available as possible to as many people," said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

Beach replenishment projects are expected help deal with severe erosion, but some projects aren't set to begin until summer — or in Brick Township's case, not for months. In some areas of North Wildwood beaches during high tide, there isn't much sand to sit on.

"The size of our real estate has been shrinking and we want to make sure that we get the most bang for our buck for all the people who would like to come to the beach," said Brick Township Mayor Lisa Crate.

But there are also health and safety concerns as well, according to officials.

"Right now, it's just that we just don't have the space," said North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Bill Ciavarelli. "Our biggest concern is any kind of emergency (or) medical emergency...We got to somehow get through this crowd with very little beach to get to people."

At Island Beach State Park, a new ban on tents and canopies in swimming areas is expected to take effect in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Officials there said when there’s lightning in the area, the structures make it difficult for park staffers to quickly clear people off the beaches.

Officials in North Wildwood do not expect the bans to be permanent, but exactly how long they will remain in place, will depend on the size of the beach, they said.

"We're not trying to ruin anyone's fun at all. We're just trying to have everybody give everyone an opportunity to enjoy it," said Ciavarelli.

Mayor Rosenello said they hope the upcoming beach replenishment project will create much more usable space on the beach, and they hope to revisit the ban in time for July 4th.