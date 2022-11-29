Jersey City's 1st Female Deputy Chief Becomes NJ's Highest-Ranking Female Fire Officer

Fire Deputy Chief Constance Zapella has made history -- once again!

As the first female firefighter to join the Jersey City Fire Department, Zapella has become the first female deputy chief in the department -- making her New Jersey's highest-ranking professional female officer, the city announced.

Mayor Steven Fulop joined Public Safety Director James Shea and Fire Chief Steven McGill were on hand to promote four deputy chiefs on the fire department, including Zappella.

“I am no longer the young girl who sought to change a century of outdated tradition. I am now humbled and honored to serve as the highest-ranking professional female fire officer in the state and city where I was born and raised,” Zappella said. “The difference between my success and failure is the network of people I built who supported me throughout my journey.”

Born and raised in Jersey City, Zappella has worked as battalion chief in the Greenville neighborhood, the city said.

As the first female firefighter to join the Jersey City Fire Department, Zappella has been a pioneer since the start of her career in 2003, the city said. To date, there are now 17 females on the Jersey City Fire Department, including Zapella’s sister, Francesca, who was sworn in two years ago.

Aside from Zapella, the other newly promoted deputy chiefs in the department are: Joseph Altomonte, Loren Hart and Shawn O'Connor.

“As the most diverse city in the nation and the largest municipal fire department in the state, we recognized early on that we needed to add more diverse representation throughout all ranks and so I am especially proud to swear in Deputy Chief Zappella as she is a true trailblazer and an inspiration to our youth in Jersey City and beyond,” Fulop said. “Congratulations to all four of our new Deputy Chiefs who have worked very hard over the past two decades to support one another and keep our community safe.”