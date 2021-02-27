Jersey City Cop Allegedly Traveled to Atlantic City to Sexually Assault Girls As Young As 8

A Jersey City police officer was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a pair of underage girls after traveling over 100 miles to pick them up, state prosectors say.

Stephen Wilson, 34 and an officer of the Jersey City Police Department, was arrested Friday after driving to Atlantic City with the intention to pay other adults to gain access to two underage girls, a statement from prosecutors alleges.

Wilson was taken into custody in a parking lot where police say he allegedly agreed to meet up with the "adults who offered him access to the girls."

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal's office said the officer used an incest chat group where he made agreements to pay $200 to gain access to two girls, ages 10 and eight. Arresting officers recovered condoms and more than $500 in cash on Wilson.

Wilson faces charges for conspiracy to commit human trafficking, attempted aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors say. Pending his detention hearing, Wilson was being held in the Atlantic County Jail.

The investigation into the Jersey City officer was conducted by the New Jersey State Police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.

Attorney information for Wilson was not immediately known.