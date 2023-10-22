Ferrara Candy Company to purchase Jelly Belly

Chicago's Ferrara Candy Company is expected to purchase California-based Jelly Belly later this year under an undisclosed agreement, according to a joint announcement from both companies.

Offering more than 100 flavors of jelly beans, Jelly Belly was founded in 1869 in Belleville, Illinois as the Goelitz Confectionery Company. The company moved to North Chicago in 1913 and about a decade later relocated to northern California, where its headquarters remain.

Jelly Belly's nearly 800 employees in California, Illinois and Thailand will become a part of Ferrara once the deal is finalized, according to the companies.

“As we considered the future of Jelly Belly Candy Company, we have been steadfast in our commitment to create a win-win situation for our employees, consumers, and products,” Herman Rowland, Sr., chairman of the board of directors of Jelly Belly stated in the news release. “When I met with the Ferrara team, I recognized a like-minded group that shares our knowledge and passion for the candy business and has the talent and resources to grow our products and the careers of our people around the world. I am confident of the continued success of Jelly Belly as part of the Ferrara portfolio.”

The transaction will likely be finalized by the end of 2023. Final terms of the deal haven't been made public.

Ferrara, which has referred to itself as the leading U.S. sugar confections company, manufacturers a number of popular candy brands, including SweeTARTS, NERDS, Laffy Taffy, Gobstopper and Trulli.