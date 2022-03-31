Jared Kushner Interviewed by Jan. 6 Committee for Over 6 Hours

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol interviewed its first Trump family member and the highest-ranking official from the previous administration by meeting with Jared Kushner on Thursday for more than six hours, a source inside the room told NBC News.
The panel met virtually with Kushner — Donald Trump's son-in-law and a former top White House adviser — after he voluntarily agreed to speak with the committee Trump has accused of conducting a "witch hunt."
The source described Kushner as being cooperative and friendly.
