Japanese Snow Corridor Reopens for Summer Months

Lovers of cold weather and winter can fight off the impending heat with a visit to Japan’s newly-opened snow region.

A large snow corridor in central Japan officially reopened on Saturday after a long winter stretch that kept the tourist attraction closed off to visitors.

Nicknamed the “roof of Japan,” this 1,620-foot-long pathway cuts through a pair of walls that reach up to 43 feet at the highest point of the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route. The construction of the path is made possible by snowplow drivers spending months carving the road throughout the winter months.

The route runs more than 22 miles between Toyama and Nagano, two cities northwest of Tokyo, and includes views of Mount Akazawa and Mount Tateyama, one of Japan’s three sacred mountains.

Other attractions include the Panorama Road, which features views of Mount Tsurugi, the Japanese igloos and a snow tunnel at Daikanbo Station, which overlooks the Japanese Alps.

The biggest attraction, however, is the snow walk. According to CNN, the path takes around 20 minutes to traverse and will remain open until June 25.

The reopening comes with an influx of reservation inquiries as tourism in Japan continues to return to pre-coronavirus levels.