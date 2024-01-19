Japan becomes fifth country to land on the moon with JAXA's SLIM spacecraft

Japan became the fifth country to land on the moon with its successful moon landing Friday morning.

Japan staked a claim as a national space power on Friday, declaring its SLIM spacecraft successful in landing on the moon.

The country's SLIM lander launched in September and touched down on the lunar surface around 10:20 a.m. ET, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA. Engineers were checking the status of the spacecraft shortly after its landing.

The feat makes Japan the fifth country to land on the moon, following Russia (then the Soviet Union), the U.S., China and India. Last year, India joined the list of moon landings with its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Japan's SLIM, which stands for "Smart Lander for Investigating Moon," is a cargo research mission. It carries a variety of scientific payloads, including an analysis camera and a pair of lunar rovers.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Governments and private companies alike have made more than 50 attempts to land on the moon with mixed success since the first attempts in the early 1960s, a track record that's remained shaky even in the modern era.

Last year, Japanese company ispace made its first attempt to land on the moon, but the spacecraft crashed in the final moments. And, earlier this month, U.S. company Astrobotic got its first moon mission off the ground but encountered problems shortly after launch. The flight was cut short and failed to make a lunar landing attempt.

More attempts are on the way, with U.S. companies Intuitive Machines and Firefly preparing to fly moon landers this year, while China plans to launch another lunar lander in May.